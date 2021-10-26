UrduPoint.com

If Extradited To US, Colombian Coke Capo Will Have A Lot Of Company

Colombian cocaine trafficking kingpin Dairo Antonio Usuga could have a lot of familiar company if he is extradited to the United States -- many of his Gulf Clan cartel, including family members, have already made that trip

Colombian officials announced Saturday the capture of Usuga, nicknamed "Otoniel," whose northern Colombia organization has shipped possibly more than a hundred tonnes of cocaine around the world in the past two decades.

The United States, which first indicted Otoniel 11 years ago, has a $5 million reward on his head, and is expected to seek his extradition.

That will only cap the steady stream of "Clan del Golfo" leaders and operatives who have already faced courts in the United States, after a long campaign by US and Colombian authorities to take down the murderous gang.

Usuga, 50, was first indicted in New York in 2009 when he was seen as only an aide to Daniel Rendon-Herrera, the head of a smaller cocaine operation.

Their gang, called Los Urabenos after the region they operated in near the Panama border, expanded after the United States helped Colombia take down rival traffickers, Los Rastrojos, in 2012.

By 2015, according to indictments issued in New York and Miami, Usuga had consolidated control of the dominant Colombian cartel following the 2009 capture of prior leader Rendon-Herrera.

The Gulf Clan was known as much for scores of brutal murders of rivals as for pushing tonnes of drugs out into the world markets.

In Washington, Usuga, Rendon-Herrera and their cartel had been officially named among the world's "top transnational organized crime threats," and the $5 million reward was posted for Usuga.

The indictments accused the two, as well as 15 co-defendants, of shipping some 73 tonnes of cocaine to the United States between 2003 and 2012.

And under a principle of "extraterritorial jurisdiction," they were also charged with multiple murders outside the United States of leaders and members of rival drug gangs.

