If Germany Decides to 'Arrest' Putin, It Will Mean Declaring War on Russia - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that if Germany decides to implement the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this will be equal to declaring war on Russia.

Earlier, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that the warrant for Putin's "arrest" would be valid in Germany after a request from the ICC. The order was also supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, during his visit to Japan, said that "no one is above the law."

"Some idiots, halfwits like the German justice minister, say, 'Well, if he comes, we'll arrest him.'.. Does he understand what that means? Let's imagine... the incumbent head of a nuclear state arrives on the territory of, say, Germany and is arrested.

What is this? A declaration of war on the Russian Federation!" Medvedev said in an interview with major Russian media, including Sputnik.

He said Russia in such a situation would use its available means to target "the Bundestag, the chancellor's office, and so on."

Medvedev said such decisions like the one the ICC made create a huge negative potential.

On March 17, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin said Russia is not party to the ICC and the court's decision is legally null and void for the country.