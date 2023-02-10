UrduPoint.com

If Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report True, US Should Explain Itself - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) If the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams is true, then the US should explain itself to the world community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

If the conclusions of the investigation are true, then the US behavior is unacceptable, the diplomat told reporters, noting that Washington will have to bear responsibility and "explain itself to the world community."

