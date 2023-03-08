(@FahadShabbir)

The United States assesses that Iran's officials will likely consider enriching uranium up to 90 percent if there is no sanctions relief for the country, according to the latest report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

"Since the assassination in November 2020 of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran has accelerated the expansion of its nuclear program, stated that it is no longer constrained by any JCPOA limits, and undertaken research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material for completing a nuclear device following a decision to do so," the report dubbed 'Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community' said on Wednesday. "If Tehran does not receive sanctions relief, Iranian officials probably will consider further enriching uranium up to 90 percent."