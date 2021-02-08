If Iran Returns To Full Compliance With JCPOA, US To Do Same - White House
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:55 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
"If Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," Psaki said, adding that it could lead to a larger agreement that addresses other areas of concern as well. "That would of course be done with our P5+1 partners as it was done when we're putting together the JCPOA in the first place."