UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Iran Returns To Full Compliance With JCPOA, US To Do Same - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US to Do Same - White House

If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"If Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," Psaki said, adding that it could lead to a larger agreement that addresses other areas of concern as well. "That would of course be done with our P5+1 partners as it was done when we're putting together the JCPOA in the first place."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear White House Tehran Same Lead United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament to Press for Tighter Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Berlin Confirmed It Gave Navalny Acces ..

29 minutes ago

CS Fazeel chairs meeting to review development pro ..

30 minutes ago

Lawyers on rampage to 'protest' demolition of ille ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.