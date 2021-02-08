If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With Nuclear Agreement, US Will Do Same - White House

If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program, the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday

"If Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," Psaki said, adding that it could lead to a larger agreement that addresses other areas of concern as well. "That would of course be done with our P5+1 partners as it was done when we're putting together the JCPOA in the first place."

Psaki was asked to comment on President Joe Biden's statement during an interview on Sunday that he was not going to lift US sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table. Asked whether he expected Iran to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the nuclear agreement, Biden simply nodded.

Asked whether Biden's position on the issue was non-negotiable, Psaki said Biden "never said that exactly" and "didn't respond to the question.

"

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the United States must remove sanctions imposed on Iran and return to the nuclear agreement if it really wants to discontinue with the policies of former Trump administration.

Zarif emphasized that the Biden's administration needs to decide whether the United States wants to turn away from the policies pursued by former President Donald Trump, or build on Trump's failures that will inevitably lead to additional failures.

Zarif also said Iran was going to reduce the presence of United Nations inspectors in the country by the end of February, but that does not mean that the window is fully shut, adding that the ball is "not on our side."

On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tehran would only return to its commitments if the United States lifted sanctions it had re-imposed on Iran.