UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Iran Returns To Full Compliance With Nuclear Agreement, US Will Do Same - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:47 PM

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With Nuclear Agreement, US Will Do Same - White House

If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program, the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) If Iran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) governing Tehran's nuclear program, the United States will do the same, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"If Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," Psaki said, adding that it could lead to a larger agreement that addresses other areas of concern as well. "That would of course be done with our P5+1 partners as it was done when we're putting together the JCPOA in the first place."

Psaki was asked to comment on President Joe Biden's statement during an interview on Sunday that he was not going to lift US sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table. Asked whether he expected Iran to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the nuclear agreement, Biden simply nodded.

Asked whether Biden's position on the issue was non-negotiable, Psaki said Biden "never said that exactly" and "didn't respond to the question.

"

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the United States must remove sanctions imposed on Iran and return to the nuclear agreement if it really wants to discontinue with the policies of former Trump administration.

Zarif emphasized that the Biden's administration needs to decide whether the United States wants to turn away from the policies pursued by former President Donald Trump, or build on Trump's failures that will inevitably lead to additional failures.

Zarif also said Iran was going to reduce the presence of United Nations inspectors in the country by the end of February, but that does not mean that the window is fully shut, adding that the ball is "not on our side."

On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tehran would only return to its commitments if the United States lifted sanctions it had re-imposed on Iran.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear White House Trump Tehran Same Lead United States February Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

4 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

36 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

36 minutes ago

Guterres Welcomes US Move to Re-Engage With UN Hum ..

4 minutes ago

South Africa considers reduced AstraZeneca rollout ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.