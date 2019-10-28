UrduPoint.com
If IS Leader's Death Is Confirmed, Trump Made Contribution To Anti-Terror Fight - Peskov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

The Kremlin believes that if the elimination of Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi is confirmed, then it will be possible to talk about US President Donald Trump's serious contribution to the fight against terrorism, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"The news by itself cannot provoke a negative reaction of the Russian authorities.

Indeed, our military saw American planes in the area, saw drones that could be working there. And if the information about the elimination of Baghdadi is really confirmed, then in general it is possible to talk about a serious contribution of the US president to the fight against international terrorism," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Russia knew about the US plans to send aircraft to the de-escalation zone, Peskov said that he had nothing to add to what had been said earlier.

