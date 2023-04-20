If Kiev Nationalizes Russian Embassy It Will Lose Real Estate Ownership in Russia - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Kiev City Council cannot terminate the lease agreement of the Russian Embassy in an instant, and if it does so then Ukraine will lose real estate ownership in Russia, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Kiev's City Council terminated the agreement on the lease of land with the Russian Embassy in Ukraine.

"First of all, the Kiev City Council cannot terminate the lease agreement in an instant. It must first notify the Russian side, and only after three months the agreement will cease to be valid," the source said, adding that if Ukraine does decide to nationalize the Russian embassy then it will automatically lose ownership of its real estate in Russia, since this agreement regulates the status of the embassies of both countries.

The land lease agreement does not apply to building of Russian Embassy in Kiev, as it is Moscow's property, the source said.

"As far as we know, no such notification has been sent. If this happens, the Moscow Mayor's Office, based on the principle of reciprocity, will have the right to terminate the lease of the land on which the Ukrainian embassy stands," the source said.