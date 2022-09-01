If NATO Bases Appear Finland, Russia Will Have to Increase Capacity in North-West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia will have to increase its military capabilities in the nort-west of the country if NATO deploys military bases in Finland and Sweden, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If bases are deployed on the territory of Finland and Sweden, or rather, if a decision to create bases is made for them, I am convinced that the Americans will have the main word ... Depending on how all this materializes, of course, we will make a decision to strengthen our capabilities in northwestern Russia. In any case, the line of contact with NATO will radically increase," Lavrov said during a meeting with students.