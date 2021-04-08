If New US Envoy Seeks Halting Nord Stream 2 Talks Are Doomed to Failure - German Lawmaker

If Washington's new special representative aims at putting an end to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, then negotiations are doomed to failure, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary economy and energy committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) If Washington's new special representative aims at putting an end to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, then negotiations are doomed to failure, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary economy and energy committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Politico reported earlier this week that the White House seeks to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting Nord Stream 2 construction. Amos Hochstein, a former US special envoy for international energy affairs, is reportedly the lead candidate.

"The European energy policy will be determined in Europe anyway. The stand of the European Union and the German Federal government remains clear. If the new special representative is tasked with halting the Nord Stream 2, the negotiations are doomed to failure," Ernst said.