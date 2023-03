If Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts Blocked, Russia Will Think About Response to West- Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) If an investigation into the Nord Stream blasts is blocked, then Russia will think about how to respond to the West for a direct encroachment on its property, Russian Diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"This gross terrorist attack will not remain uninvestigated. If an investigation an objective, impartial, which will be transparent, of course is blocked, we will think about how to respond to the West on this direct attack, a direct attack on our property," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.