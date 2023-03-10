If Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts Blocked, Russia Will Think About Response to West- Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) If an investigation into the Nord Stream blasts is blocked, then Russia will think about how to respond to the West for a direct encroachment on its property, Russian Diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"This gross terrorist attack will not remain uninvestigated. If an investigation ” an objective, impartial, which will be transparent, of course ” is blocked, we will think about how to respond to the West on this direct attack, a direct attack on our property," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.