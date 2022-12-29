If Russia Returns to Work With the West, It Will Be Carried Out on New Principles - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) If and when Russia returns to joint work with the West, it will be conducted on new principles, the old approaches no longer work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One of the lessons is that if and when we return to joint work, then it will have to be conducted on a new basis, as the old approaches no longer work," Lavrov said.