If Russia, US Agree, Ambassadors May Return To Moscow, Washington - Source
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:11 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) If Russia and the United States agree on the return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington then the diplomats may return within just a few days, a diplomatic source from the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"If such an agreement is reached, it can be done in the coming days," the source said, adding that ambassadors would have to make trips to their capitals before returning.