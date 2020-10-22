UrduPoint.com
If Russia Wanted To Poison Navalny Would Never Let Him Cross Into Germany - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Russian authorities would have never let Alexey Navalny leave for treatment in Germany if they pursued poisoning him, especially given his travel restrictions under a criminal case, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020)

"If the authorities wanted to poison him, they would have not let him go to Germany for treatment, would they? As soon as the wife of this citizen sent me a request, I immediately asked prosecutors to check if he could go abroad for treatment. They could reject him because he was under court-imposed travel restrictions related to a criminal case against him. I immediately asked the Office of the Prosecutor General to let him do that � and he left," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president reiterated the Russian Prosecutor General Office's call on the German partners to make the case materials, including biological materials, available to Moscow so that a formal investigation into the incident could be launched.

"Moreover, I have offered in a conversation with one of the European leaders to send our experts to Germany so that they could work together with French, German and Swedish experts on the ground and acquire materials that could be used for launching a criminal case and investigating it if it is indeed a crime. But they do not give us anything," Putin said.

