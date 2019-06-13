If the Russian delegation is stripped of any powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Russia reserves the right to leave the Assembly, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday

"The application for the participation of the Russian delegation in the PACE session, which we will sign with Federation Council speaker Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko, stipulates that if the delegation is deprived of any powers, we reserve the right to leave PACE," Volodin told reporters.