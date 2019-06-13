UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Russia's Delegation Loses Powers In PACE, It Reserves Right To Leave Assembly - Volodin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

If Russia's Delegation Loses Powers in PACE, It Reserves Right to Leave Assembly - Volodin

If the Russian delegation is stripped of any powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Russia reserves the right to leave the Assembly, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) If the Russian delegation is stripped of any powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Russia reserves the right to leave the Assembly, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday.

"The application for the participation of the Russian delegation in the PACE session, which we will sign with Federation Council speaker Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko, stipulates that if the delegation is deprived of any powers, we reserve the right to leave PACE," Volodin told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

10 minutes ago

Sarfaraz laments missed opportunities against Aust ..

13 minutes ago

State Duma Council to Discuss on June 19 Russia's ..

6 minutes ago

Lecturers, Assistant Professor suspended for misco ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria ex-PM Sellal detained: state media

6 minutes ago

Froome's surgery successful, back racing in six mo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.