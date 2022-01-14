MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Moscow will make decisions considering all factors if Russia's proposals on security guarantees are ignored, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If our proposals are rejected, if this happens, we will, of course, assess the situation and report to the president... We will make decisions taking into account all factors, primarily in the interests of reliable ensuring our security," Lavrov told reporters.