If Turkey Closes Straits For Russia, Will Have To Close Them For Ukraine As Well - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

If Turkey Closes Straits for Russia, Will Have to Close Them for Ukraine as Well - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Turkey can close the Black Sea straits for Russian warships, but then it will have to close them for Ukraine as well, as the unilateral closure of the straits will be considered taking sides with a particular party to the conflict, the TGRT Haber broadcaster reported.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Kiev demanded to close the strait of Dardanelles.

Ankara said that it may close the Bosporus and Dardanelles for the passage of Russian warships, but the Russian side will have the right to return its fleet to the base.

According to the Montreux Convention on the freedom of passage between the Mediterranean and the Black Seas, warships may pass through the straits in times of war unless Turkey is in an immediate state of war or considers itself threatened. The convention prohibits the passage of warships of warring states.

