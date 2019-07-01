If US Adopts Eastern Mediterranean Partnership Act, Russia to Take It Into Account -Moscow

(@imziishan)

The Russian Foreign Ministry, if the United States adopts the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, intends to seriously take its consequences into account in its work, the ministry said in a comment Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry, if the United States adopts the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, intends to seriously take its consequences into account in its work, the ministry said in a comment Monday.

US Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in April introduced the act in the congress, seeking to overhaul the US strategy in the region and bolster ties with Athens and Nicosia. The bill, in particular, repeals the ban on the supply of arms to Cyprus.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved the draft with amendments calling on regional countries to refuse port services to Russian ships.

"We consider any attempts to categorically force an independent and sovereign country to artificially choose with whom it wants to be - with Moscow or Washington - a gross violation of all possible norms and regulations. In this connection, if this document is adopted, we intend to seriously consider its consequences in our foreign policy," the Russian ministry said.