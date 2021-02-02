UrduPoint.com
If US Complies With Open Skies Deal Russia Will Consider Situation Constructively - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) If the United States resumes full compliance with the Open Skies Treaty, which establishes a program of unarmed surveillance flights, Russia will be ready to consider the situation constructively, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Tuesday.

"If the US resumes full implementation of this treaty, the Russian Federation, I can tell you, will be prepared to address this new situation constructively. All questions which the parties to the treaty have for each other can ” and should ” be discussed and considered in the advisory control commission on the Open Skies," Lavrov said at a joint press conference, held after his meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Linde.

