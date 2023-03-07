If US Does Not Change Its Policy Towards China, It Will Lead to Confrontation - Minister

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) If the United States continues to follow a wrong path in its China policy, it will lead to confrontation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at an annual press conference on Tuesday.

"If the US... continues to follow the wrong path...

this will certainly lead to confrontation and conflict," Qin said.

He said the US constantly talks about the need to comply with rules, but is itself engaged in unfair competition.

Qin said the recent incident with a Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States showed that Washington views China as its main rival.

