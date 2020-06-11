If US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland, It May Complicate Russia-NATO Relations -Moscow

If the US troops moved from Germany to Poland it would complicate the relations between NATO and Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) If the US troops moved from Germany to Poland it would complicate the relations between NATO and Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

US media have recently reported that Washington was considering pulling some 9,500 US troops from Germany, where about 35,000 of them are currently stationed.

"As for the aforementioned initiative of the White House, it raises concerns because, among other things, it resulted immediately in invitations for the US troops currently stationed in Germany to move to the nearby Poland.

I would like to stress that the reconfiguration of the US military presence toward Russian borders will not just aggravate the already high tensions in terms of security on the continent, but will create additional difficulties for the potential building of constructive dialogue between Russia and NATO on military and politics," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman suggested that should the US remove troops from Germany, it might want to take non-strategic nuclear weapons as well.