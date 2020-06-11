UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If US Moves Troops From Germany To Poland, It May Complicate Russia-NATO Relations -Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

If US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland, It May Complicate Russia-NATO Relations -Moscow

If the US troops moved from Germany to Poland it would complicate the relations between NATO and Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) If the US troops moved from Germany to Poland it would complicate the relations between NATO and Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

US media have recently reported that Washington was considering pulling some 9,500 US troops from Germany, where about 35,000 of them are currently stationed.

"As for the aforementioned initiative of the White House, it raises concerns because, among other things, it resulted immediately in invitations for the US troops currently stationed in Germany to move to the nearby Poland.

I would like to stress that the reconfiguration of the US military presence toward Russian borders will not just aggravate the already high tensions in terms of security on the continent, but will create additional difficulties for the potential building of constructive dialogue between Russia and NATO on military and politics," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman suggested that should the US remove troops from Germany, it might want to take non-strategic nuclear weapons as well.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Nuclear White House Germany Poland Media From

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

51 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

52 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

France Extends Maritime Space by Nearly 58,000 Squ ..

6 minutes ago

US accuses Russia of 'manipulating' International ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.