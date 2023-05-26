UrduPoint.com

If West Gives Ukraine Nuclear Arms, Russia Will Need To Launch Preemptive Strike- Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 10:10 AM

If West Gives Ukraine Nuclear Arms, Russia Will Need to Launch Preemptive Strike- Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) If Western countries give Ukraine nuclear weapons, Russia will need to launch a preemptive strike, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

During his visit to Vietnam, Medvedev told reporters that he does not rule out that the West will give Kiev aircraft in the current situation, maybe nuclear weapons.

"But then it will mean that a missile with a nuclear charge will hit them. There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, it will be necessary to launch a preemptive strike," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Visit Kiev Vietnam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.