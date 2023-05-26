If West Gives Ukraine Nuclear Arms, Russia Will Need to Launch Preemptive Strike- Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) If Western countries give Ukraine nuclear weapons, Russia will need to launch a preemptive strike, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

During his visit to Vietnam, Medvedev told reporters that he does not rule out that the West will give Kiev aircraft in the current situation, maybe nuclear weapons.

"But then it will mean that a missile with a nuclear charge will hit them. There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, it will be necessary to launch a preemptive strike," Medvedev said.