If Zaporizhzhia NPP Stops, Energy Crisis In Ukraine Inevitable - Region's Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:26 PM

If the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is stopped, an energy crisis will begin in Ukraine, it will take years to start the reactors again, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration's main council, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) If the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is stopped, an energy crisis will begin in Ukraine, it will take years to start the reactors again, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration's main council, said on Thursday.

"If we talk about the territories controlled by Zelenskyy, then an energy crisis will immediately begin for them, because the ZNPP produced from 25% to 32% of all electricity used by this territory. Now this share is even higher, until recently, the amount of electricity supplied from the nuclear power plant every day reached 70-72 million rubles daily," Rogov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"This electricity solved all the current problems, plus the territories controlled by Zelenskyy are today exporters of this energy, on which a lot of money is earned by the top leadership of this regime," he added.

As Rogov noted, today the nuclear power plant operates at only 17-20% of its total capacity, but so far it has not been mothballed.

"Shutting down the reactor is not a problem, it's 5-10 seconds. But then it will have to be cooled down for 2 years, and these are millions of cubic meters that will have to be driven away so that a dangerous process does not occur. In fact, then an energy crisis will begin in Ukraine," he emphasized.

