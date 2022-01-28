If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to discuss the normalization of relations with Russia, Moscow is ready, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to discuss the normalization of relations with Russia, Moscow is ready, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"If Zelenskyy wants to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations, which are suffering from the damage caused by the unilateral actions of his regime, of course, we respond to these actions that we are ready. Please, let him come to Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg, where they agree," Lavrov said.

But if Kiev wants to discuss the Donbas settlement, it should address the Minsk contact group, the minister added.