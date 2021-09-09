UrduPoint.com

IFJ, Afghan Affiliate Decry Continuous Attacks Against Journalists After Taliban Takeover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

IFJ, Afghan Affiliate Decry Continuous Attacks Against Journalists After Taliban Takeover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Afghan affiliate, Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), on Thursday condemned the continued violence towards journalists in the Central Asian country, stressing that the recent arrests of media staff contravened the media freedom promised by the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

"The continuing arrests, threats, and violence towards journalists and media workers in the field fundamentally contravenes the Taliban's renewed promises of a free, independent, and private media. The IFJ strongly condemns these attacks to press freedom and calls for all journalists to be able to work independently without fear of retribution," IFJ said in a release.

According to the journalist community, 14 reporters were arrested for covering the anti-Pakistan and women protests staged in Kabul on September 7 and 8.

Two of the arrested journalists from "Etilaatroz daily" were reportedly beaten using sticks and cable wire.

In addition, their three colleagues who went to the police station to lobby for their release were also arrested for hours.

In August, the Taliban announced that journalists can return to their workplaces and were free to analyze the situation in the country. However, the UN and other international bodies have already raised the alarm over  several arrests by the movement's and the killings of journalists in Afghan regions. In addition, the International Federation of Journalists has received over 2,000 requests from Afghan journalists asking to facilitate their evacuation from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Police Station August September Women Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

7 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

13 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

28 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One â€“ Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.