LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) backed on Friday recent calls by its affiliate in the United Kingdom, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), urging politicians and government ministers to stop attacking journalists and media outlets over reports that they do not like.

"The UK example government stands at the head of the Media Freedom Coalition and it is imperative it sets an example and does not resort to targeting and insulting journalists and media simply because it does not like their reporting," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a statement.

The head of the federation that represents 600,000 media professionals from 187 trade unions and associations in more than 140 countries, said that "such actions undermine media freedom and do little to enhance public debate."

On Thursday, NUJ urged UK politicians and government ministers to stop "traducing" journalists and media outlets and acting like "playground bullies," following comments by Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative lawmaker and the leader of the House of Commons.

According to reports, the politician accused HuffPost's deputy political editor Arj Singh of being "either a knave or a fool" over a story about Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, while addressing his regular ministerial question session in Parliament.

The NUJ's statement also cited leaked Whatsapp messages in which the health secretary, Matt Hancock, described The Guardian newspaper as a "rag."

It also recalled that in January, the government's equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, turned to Twitter to accuse another HuffPost journalist of "creepy and bizarre" behaviour.

"It's not acceptable to dismiss reporting you don't like as fake news. It's completely unacceptable to resort to insults and personal smears of journalists simply trying to get on with their job," NUJ General Secretary Michelle Stanistreet was quoted as saying.

She also noted that while Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other ministers have committed time and resources to tackle the problem of abuse and harassment of journalists, others cabinet members act like "playground bullies," undermining the work of journalists, bringing their work into disrepute, and dishing out insults.