IFJ Backs Jordanian Journalists' Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday expressed their support to the journalists from the largest daily newspaper in Jordan, Al-Rai, who are protesting against months of unpaid work and low wages.

According to the IFJ, the protest flared up on February 6 over inadequate wages and years of mismanagement that led the newspaper to a financial crisis.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) stands in solidarity with the journalists and demands the employer pays their salaries and respects their social and professional rights," the IFJ said in a statement.

IFJ added that the Al-Rai journalists have been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the workers not being paid for 7 months while the newspaper management were receiving their money promptly.

"We send our full solidarity and support to our colleagues in Al-Rai. It is shameful that the management of the newspaper are enriching themselves while the journalists and their families are going hungry," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

Bellanger also urged the owners of the newspaper to respect the rights of journalists and to pay salaries as soon as possible.