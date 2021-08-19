IFJ Calls for Evacuation of Journalists at Risk in Afghanistan as Taliban Violence Looms

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Thursday appealed to the global community to expedite the evacuation of journalists after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) raided the homes of at least three employees of German-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The German broadcaster appealed to its government in a statement to ensure the safety of its employees in Afghanistan.

Also, the house of a freelance journalist and interpreter who had worked with American freelance journalist Wesley Morgan was reported to have been searched by the Taliban on August 17.

"The intimidation and attacks on journalists have taken place despite reassuring messages towards the press by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid during his first press conference on August 17, following the Taliban occupation of Kabul a day earlier," IFJ said in a release.

The journalist community also raised grave concern about female journalists in the country who feel they may have to bury their reporting achievements due to social norms dictated by the Islamist movement.

While the Taliban has promised to allow free media under its reign, the journalism community fear the reality is different.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.