IFJ Calls For Int'l Pressure On Yemen's Houthis To Release 4 Journalists On Death Row

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday called on the United Nations and other international stakeholders to pressure the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, to release four Yemeni journalists sentenced to death for their reporting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday called on the United Nations and other international stakeholders to pressure the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, to release four Yemeni journalists sentenced to death for their reporting.

In a campaign launched together with the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate (YJS), the IFJ is rallying for journalists Abdul Khaleq Amran, Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Harith Hamid, and Akram Al-Walid. They were arrested in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, which is under the Houthis' control, and sentenced to capital punishment over "espionage for foreign states and spreading fake news" in 2015.

"Now they are on death row and the IFJ and the YJS are seeking to increase pressure on the Ansar Allah to release them and push key actors across the international community to put the lives of our colleagues high on their agenda," the IFJ said.

Since their arrest the journalists were subjected to forced disappearance, physical and psychological torture, denial of the right to be visited and the right to have access to medical care, according to the IFJ.

The campaign will call on the UN envoy to Yemen to treat the case of four journalists as a matter of urgency and seek the YJS participation in the upcoming UN Human Rights Council to raise the issue of insecurity of media workers in Yemen in general.

"We need to hear the UN, the EU and governments across the world stand up for journalists and unequivocally tell Ansar Allah and the de facto government in Sanaa that torturing and executing journalists is a war crime and that the world should not tolerate war criminals," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

The war in Yemen has been ongoing since 2015 between the government forces supported by an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia on one side and the rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on the other side. According to the IFJ, the absence of an independent judiciary and adequate security conditions brought about by the fighting only fosters impunity of crimes against journalists.

