IFJ Calls On Algeria To Stop Crackdown On Media, Release Arrested Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:25 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday called on the Algerian government to urgently release two journalists arrested alongside an opposition leader, Karim Tabbou, days before snap parliamentary elections.

The legislative vote in Algeria is scheduled for Saturday. Khaled Drareni and Ihsan El Kadi were put in prison late on Thursday.

"The IFJ calls on the Algerian authorities to free them immediately and to release all the journalists who are currently in prison for simply doing their job," a statement read.

The IFJ said these journalists were targeted by the authorities for covering pre-election protests by a faction of the opposition and a protest movement called Hirak, which demands root-and-branch political reform. According to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees, as cited by the IFJ, an estimated 220 people linked with the protest are currently in prison.

More Stories From World

