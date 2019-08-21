UrduPoint.com
IFJ Calls On Lebanon To Reform Media Sector, Lift Regulations Undermining Freedom Of Press

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:06 PM

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Wednesday called on the Lebanese government to change existing regulations for the media sector that impose restrictions on local journalist unions and undermine the freedom of press

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Wednesday called on the Lebanese government to change existing regulations for the media sector that impose restrictions on local journalist unions and undermine the freedom of press.

The appeal comes after a sit-in in Beirut, organized by the Lebanese Journalists Syndicate (LJS) to support media professionals and protest against attacks on the press.

"The legal and regulatory environment for media in Lebanon stands far below the international standards required to foster free and independent journalism. The Lebanese government and legislators must take urgent action to reform the media sector including removing all restrictions on the journalists' union's ability to organize and represent all working journalists in the country," Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ general secretary, said in a statement.

According to the IFJ, more than 70 percent of newspapers and magazines have been closed down in Lebanon since 2016, leaving hundreds of journalists jobless.

The IFJ said the crisis might also affect other media sectors, including the audiovisual sector where some journalists have not been paid for several months.� �

