IFJ Calls on US Police to Stop Attacking Journalists Covering Black Lives Matter Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) urged the US police on Thursday to stop targeting media workers who are covering the ongoing anti-racism rallies in the country and called for justice for the journalists who have been attacked at demonstrations.

Mass protests across the United States erupted against police brutality and racism starting on May 25, after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting.

"The number of videos of American police targeting and attacking journalists during the #BlackLivesMatter protests is stunning. This war on media freedom and journalists' rights must stop and those who attack media workers must be held to account," the IFJ wrote on Twitter.

Among the attacked journalists was Russian correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, who works for RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. On Sunday, Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed by the police while covering the civil unrest in the state of Minnesota, despite identifying himself as a member of the press.

Moreover, Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering the protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet that hit her calf.