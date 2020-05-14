UrduPoint.com
IFJ Calls On Yemeni Government To Find Abducted Journalist, Punish Those Responsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), together with the Yemeni Journalist Syndicate (YJS), on Thursday called on the Yemeni authorities to investigate the disappearance of journalist Assil Mustapha Swid and punish those responsible for the kidnapping.

Swid, a freelance journalist and video-photographer occasionally collaborating with the YJS, was abducted in the city of Aden on May 1 after numerous threats concerning his professional activity.

"We condemn this crime and call on the security authorities in Taez, Laej and Aden to investigate the case in order to release the journalist and provide him the necessary protection.

Then, those responsible for the abduction, have to be prosecuted by law," the YJS said in a statement.

The IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger also urged the parties to the Yemeni conflict to share information on Swid's whereabouts.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side.

