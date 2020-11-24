UrduPoint.com
IFJ Chief Calls Alleged UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist 'Affront To Media Freedom'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

The UK government's decision to blacklist several journalists and potentially restrict the release of information under the Freedom of Information Act, as alleged by two investigative reporters, is an "affront to media freedom," Anthony Bellanger, the general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), said in a comment obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday

"Such blacklisting undermines media freedom and calls in to question the government's professed belief in citizens rights to information. This sinister unit is vetting journalists and collecting information on them in order to discriminate against them and acts as judge and jury in deciding what is vexatious or unreasonable.

It is an affront to media freedom," Bellanger said.

Earlier in the day, the openDemocracy portal alleged that the government had created a secretive unit within the Cabinet Office, also known as the "clearing house," which has been accused of restricting the release of sensitive information.

According to the portal, journalists from the BBC broadcaster, and The Times and The Guardian newspapers are featured on the government's blacklist.

Under UK law, requests under the Freedom of Information Act are said to be "applicant-blind," meaning that the identity of the individual making the request should not be taken into account.

