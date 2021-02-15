UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ Condemns Indian Police For Targeting Journalists Covering Farmers' Protests In Country

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

IFJ Condemns Indian Police for Targeting Journalists Covering Farmers' Protests in Country

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday denounced the misuse of power by the Indian police for targeting media workers who were covering the ongoing farmer protests in the country that resulted in the arrests of several journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday denounced the misuse of power by the Indian police for targeting media workers who were covering the ongoing farmer protests in the country that resulted in the arrests of several journalists.

According to the organizations, at least nine media workers have been arrested by police on criminal charges for reporting on and making posts on the internet about the farmers' demonstrations in India since November 2020.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Indian affiliate Indian Journalists Union (IJU) condemn the tactics used to suppress media," the IFJ said in a press release, calling the police actions "a blatant misuse of power and law" against media workers.

Both the IJF and IJU also urged New Delhi to withdraw the cases against all nine reporters and ensure their safety amid a worsening track record of intimidating journalists in the country, the press release added.

Indian farmers have been protesting for over three months now against three new laws that cancel the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable before potential abuse by private businesses.

On January 26, farmers attempted to storm the Indian capital during the celebrations marking the 72nd Republic Day, which eventually turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, killing at least one farmer and injuring several security troops.

Related Topics

India Storm Internet Police New Delhi Price January November Criminals 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

13 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

14 minutes ago

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributes Rs 1.8m che ..

4 minutes ago

Specialized training course for library profession ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.