IFJ Decries Brutal Attack On Local Reporter In Bangladesh

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

IFJ Decries Brutal Attack on Local Reporter in Bangladesh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday condemned the attack on the local newspaper reporter, Selim Shamrat, who was beaten by those believed to be hooligans while investigating an illegal land seizure in Bangladesh on July 11.

According to the IFJ report, the attackers known for grabbing land illegally in Barakhata city requested Shamrat's identification card before beating him. The residents rescued Shamrat after the assailants fled the scene. They were eventually arrested on July 14.

"The protection of journalists must be made a priority in the Barakhata area where there is a noted history of land grabbing. Journalists reporting in the public interest need to be protected, and justice is vital," IFJ said.

Illegal land grabbing is a major challenge in Bangladesh, mainly affecting the underprivileged, who often see their rightfully acquired land seized by powerful individuals.

The threat of land loss has caused many minorities to leave the country over the years. About eight million people, mostly Bengali Hindus, were reported to have left Bangladesh to live in neighboring India.

In 2020, the government moved to introduce a new land act to curb land grabbing in the country. However, it has been subjected to rigorous criticism by different stakeholders because it conferred significant judicial powers on the executive officials of the State.

