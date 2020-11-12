IFJ Decries Lack of Punishment for Perpetrators of Dozens Journalist Murders in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) At least 44 journalists were killed in Yemen in the period from 2010-2020 and none of the perpetrators have been held accountable amid their continuous involvement in the ongoing war, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Forty-four journalists were killed in Yemen between 2010 and September 2020, many of whom lost their lives since the outbreak of fighting ... According to the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate (YJS), none of the perpetrators has been brought to justice," the press release read.

According to the YJS, as cited in the press release, most of the perpetrators participate in the ongoing Yemeni war, being linked both to states and non-state militant groups involved.

"In addition to the reported killings, 20 journalists are still missing, after being kidnapped while four journalists have been sentenced to death on charges of 'treason and spying for foreign states' in arbitrary trials," the IFJ said.

The journalists who have remained in Yemen to cover the war, especially local journalists, continue to be subjected to attacks ranging from targeted killings, imprisonment, attacks on media houses, shutdown of media and confiscation of newspapers to death threats, harassment and assaults, as stated in the press release. At least 88 such attacks took place between January and September of this year, according to the YJS.

The war in Yemen has been ongoing since 2015 between the government forces supported by an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia on one side and the rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on the other side. According to the IFJ, the absence of an independent judiciary and adequate security conditions brought about by the fighting only fosters the situation of impunity of crimes against journalists.