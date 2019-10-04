UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ, EFJ Urge Iran To Clarify Reasons For Russian Journalist's Detention, Demand Release

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

IFJ, EFJ Urge Iran to Clarify Reasons for Russian Journalist's Detention, Demand Release

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) called upon Iran on Friday to clarify the reasons behind the Russian journalist's detention in Tehran and demanded her immediate release

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) called upon Iran on Friday to clarify the reasons behind the Russian journalist's detention in Tehran and demanded her immediate release.

"Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik was arrested on 3 October in her hotel room in the Iranian capital Teheran [Tehran]. The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) joined their Russian affiliates in urging Iran to clarify the reasons for her arrest. In the absence of evidence, the EFJ calls for the journalist's immediate release," the EFJ said in a statement later backed by the IFJ.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said earlier in the day that the Russian journalist was detained to provide some explanations and that she would soon be released.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Iran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested later at the hotel.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Hotel Tehran September October Airport

Recent Stories

Osaka declares 'I'm still here' after ending long ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Protesters Attempt Seizure of Administrative ..

2 minutes ago

World stocks rise as US jobs machine counters slow ..

26 minutes ago

Second Person Arrested in Korshunov Case Alleging ..

2 minutes ago

Guardiola urges Man City's Walker to fight for his ..

26 minutes ago

Madrid Says to Challenge Catalan Parliament's 'Dis ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.