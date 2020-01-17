UrduPoint.com
IFJ Issues Statement Supporting Iranian Journalists Who Resigned Over Plane Crash Coverage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) announced its support on Friday for at least two senior Iranian journalists who resigned from their positions at the state-run IRIB broadcaster in the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukraine International Airlines aircraft last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) announced its support on Friday for at least two senior Iranian journalists who resigned from their positions at the state-run IRIB broadcaster in the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukraine International Airlines aircraft last week.

In a statement published on the IFJ website, the federation praised those who resigned after accusing the Iranian government of interfering with journalists' editorial interference while reporting the cause of the plane crash. Two IRIB presenters, including anchor Saba Rad, have resigned since the incident, IFJ stated.

"This incident shows that journalists and the Iranian public have lost confidence in the Iranian authorities to tell the truth. We support Iranian journalists that work in total independence and to report on facts. The IFJ will always stand in solidarity with them," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellinger said in the statement.

On January 8, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT). Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

One day after the plane crash, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei denied that the aircraft was struck by a missile. However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on January 11, after completing an investigation, taking full responsibility for the incident. Rabiei later issued a statement apologizing for initially denying Iranian responsibility and also stated that President Hassan Rouhani is following up on a number of issues related to the crash.

