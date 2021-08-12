MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Thursday launched an international solidarity campaign to raise support for Afghan journalists and others in media who have come under a growing threat from the ongoing territorial expansion of the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia).

"The IFJ has established a special Afghanistan Solidarity Fund within the IFJ Safety Fund to channel further support and is urging those who can to make a donation. All funds raised will go directly to providing support to Afghan colleagues," the press release read.

More than 1,200 journalists have lost their jobs, while many media outlets have been forced to close or carry Taliban propaganda, according to the press release. At least two journalists have lost their lives in targeted killings in Kabul.

Female journalists are especially at risk due to social norms dictated by the Islamist movement, the IFJ said.

"Violence against media workers is increasing daily in Afghanistan. We have a duty of care but also a moral duty to support journalists who are working and risking their lives to cover the conflict in Afghanistan," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

He called on governments, rights groups and media to "do everything in their power" to keep journalists, their colleagues and their families safe.

The Taliban are gaining ground in the Central Asian country since the departure of the US-led NATO forces earlier this year, with the latest Afghan media reports estimating they already control more than 80% of the country. The Afghan armed forces are retreating in many regions allowing the Taliban to acquire large swathes of territory, imposing restrictions in local communities, and threatening and killing those who disagree with their ideology.