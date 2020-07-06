IFJ, Nepali Affiliates Call for Immediate Investigation Into Death of Missing Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Nepali affiliates have on Monday called for an immediate investigation into the death of journalist Tej Bahadur Khadka whose remains were discovered recently after he went missing.

"The International Federation of Journalists and its affiliate the Federation of Nepali Journalist (FNJ) and the Nepal Press Union (NPU) urge an investigation into Tej Bahadur Khadka's disappearance and death," a statement published on the IFJ website read.

Khadka went missing in August 2018.

"The sudden disappearance of journalist Khadka and discovery of his skeleton along with Khadka's credentials after 15 months of the disappearance makes this case 'mysterious'," Ramesh Bista, the general secretary of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, said in the statement.

In June, forensic scientists in Nepal confirmed that tests conducted on a skeleton matched the DNA of Khadka, who worked for the Radio Budhinanda broadcaster.

"This is an absolute tragedy and it is devastating it has taken so long for his identity to be confirmed. The IFJ extend condolences to Khadka's family and his colleagues who have fought hard for justice and a thorough investigation," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in the statement.

The Nepal Press Union has already launched a petition calling on the Nepali authorities to conduct an investigation into Khadka's death.