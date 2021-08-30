UrduPoint.com

IFJ Presses Taliban To Ensure Work Of Free Media As Pakistani Reporter Goes Missing

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

IFJ Presses Taliban to Ensure Work of Free Media as Pakistani Reporter Goes Missing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) raised the alarm on Monday over a Pakistani reporter who went missing after reporting live from the bomb site outside the Kabul airport, appealing to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) to allow free and independent reporting in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Iqbal Mengal went missing after live coverage of the bombing's aftermath outside the Kabul airport on August 26. The IFJ suspects he was detained by the Taliban, as two other Pakistani journalists were arrested on August 25 by the militants for not having approval to report, but who were released the next day.

"Arresting, abducting and requiring permission for journalists to report contradicts the core principles of an independent and free press. The IFJ urges the Taliban to ensure media can work without fear of retribution or persecution," the statement said.

The Pakistani branch of the journalist community pressed the authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to ensure Mengal's safe release.

