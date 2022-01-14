IFJ Says Media Workers Face Repression for Covering Kazakh Protests

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday that media workers covering mass protests in Kazakhstan continue to face repression, and urged the Kazakh authorities to put an end to violations of freedom of the press

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday that media workers covering mass protests in Kazakhstan continue to face repression, and urged the Kazakh authorities to put an end to violations of freedom of the press.

"Media workers covering anti-government protests in Kazakhstan continue to face harassment, arrest, physical attacks and prosecution in retaliation for their reporting. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) urges the authorities to guarantee press freedom and to ensure a safe environment for journalists amid protests," the statement read.

The IFJ highlighted that journalists are being targeted both by protesters and law enforcement bodies. At least three journalists have been put under house arrest and many more are being summoned to local police offices for questioning, the IFJ said. Some media workers were detained on accusations of alleged rallying in demonstrations after posting videos of protests on social media.

Citing the Russian Union of Journalists, the IFJ said that at least 15 incidents of violence have been recorded against national and international media workers, which involved physical attacks, arrests and confiscation of broadcasting equipment and materials.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices in early January. Despite the Kazakh government's attempts to manage the situation peacefully, protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers in different regions, including the largest city of Almaty. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide assistance in resolving the crisis. On January 6, the CSTO dispatched the first unit of its collective peacekeeping force.

On Thursday, the CSTO started gradually withdrawing peacekeepers, as the situation in Kazakhstan came under the control of local security forces.