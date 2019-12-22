UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ Should Alert Council Of Europe To Sputnik Estonia Persecution - Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:13 AM

IFJ Should Alert Council of Europe to Sputnik Estonia Persecution - Journalist

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) should promptly raise persecution of the Sputnik news agency in Estonia with the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, Patrick Kamenka, a member of the union's French unit told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) should promptly raise persecution of the Sputnik news agency in Estonia with the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, Patrick Kamenka, a member of the union's French unit told Sputnik on Saturday.

After the Sputnik office in Tallinn was shut and its employees' bank accounts frozen this past fall, those staffers who continued to work from home started receiving threats of legal action from the police, who claimed they violated EU sanctions on Russia.

"I hope the trade unions and the IFJ react quickly and strongly.

They need to address the Council of Europe in Strasbourg and make a formal statement on the website of this organization," Kamenka, a member of the French National Union of Journalists, said.

The IFJ said on Thursday that it was concerned about the treatment received by Sputnik staffers in the Baltic nation as journalists should be allowed to carry out their duties freely without fearing authorities. IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger called on the Estonian government to respect press freedom.

Related Topics

Police Russia Europe Bank Tallinn Strasbourg Kamenka Estonia From Government

Recent Stories

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

6 minutes ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

10 minutes ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

11 minutes ago

Reputed international publication slam India for r ..

11 minutes ago

Pompeo Shames Russia, China for UN Vetoes on Cross ..

11 minutes ago

Misfiring Pollard costs Montpellier on Top 14 debu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.