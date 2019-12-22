IFJ Should Alert Council of Europe to Sputnik Estonia Persecution - Journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) should promptly raise persecution of the Sputnik news agency in Estonia with the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, Patrick Kamenka, a member of the union's French unit told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) should promptly raise persecution of the Sputnik news agency in Estonia with the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, Patrick Kamenka, a member of the union's French unit told Sputnik on Saturday.

After the Sputnik office in Tallinn was shut and its employees' bank accounts frozen this past fall, those staffers who continued to work from home started receiving threats of legal action from the police, who claimed they violated EU sanctions on Russia.

"I hope the trade unions and the IFJ react quickly and strongly.

They need to address the Council of Europe in Strasbourg and make a formal statement on the website of this organization," Kamenka, a member of the French National Union of Journalists, said.

The IFJ said on Thursday that it was concerned about the treatment received by Sputnik staffers in the Baltic nation as journalists should be allowed to carry out their duties freely without fearing authorities. IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger called on the Estonian government to respect press freedom.