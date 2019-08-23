IFJ Urges Ankara to Free Reporters Detained While Covering Protests

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged Ankara to release five journalists who were detained while covering protests against the government's decision to remove elected mayors in a number of southeastern Turkish cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged Ankara to release five journalists who were detained while covering protests against the government's decision to remove elected mayors in a number of southeastern Turkish cities.

According to Turkish media, police detained at least seven journalists in the wake of protests against the government's move to replace elected mayors from the predominantly Kurdish People's Democratic Party with government appointees. Among those detained were five reporters who were covering protests in the city of Mardin.

"We demand the immediate release of the 5 journalists who have been in custody since Tuesday. Stop targeting the press and let our colleagues report freely," the IFJ wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Since the July 2016 failed military coup, media watchdogs note that the Turkish authorities have been increasingly tightening their control over press freedoms, a situation that prompted Reporters Without Borders to brand the country the "world's biggest jailer of professional journalists."

Turkey ranks 157th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index.