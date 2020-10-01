IFJ Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ensure Safety of Media Workers

The International and European Federation of Journalists on Thursday called on Baku and Yerevan to ensure safety of reporters in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the reporters are covering the ongoing conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The International and European Federation of Journalists on Thursday called on Baku and Yerevan to ensure safety of reporters in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the reporters are covering the ongoing conflict.

"Three journalists from the Azerbaijan Public Television ITV who were reporting from the Azerbaijani-Armenian frontline have been fired upon by Armenian armed forces on 29 September. The International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) call on Armenian and Azeri authorities to secure journalists' safety," the IFJ said in a statement.