IFJ Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Ensure Safety Of Media Workers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:54 PM

The International and European Federation of Journalists on Thursday called on Baku and Yerevan to ensure safety of reporters in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the reporters are covering the ongoing conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The International and European Federation of Journalists on Thursday called on Baku and Yerevan to ensure safety of reporters in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the reporters are covering the ongoing conflict.

"Three journalists from the Azerbaijan Public Television ITV who were reporting from the Azerbaijani-Armenian frontline have been fired upon by Armenian armed forces on 29 September. The International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) call on Armenian and Azeri authorities to secure journalists' safety," the IFJ said in a statement.

