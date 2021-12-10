UrduPoint.com

IFJ Urges Biden To End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling On Assange

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on Assange

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Friday the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, calling on US President to end politically motivated persecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Friday the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, calling on US President to end politically motivated persecution.

The watchdog said it "strongly opposes this decision, and will support any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling."

"We urge, once again, US president @POTUS to end the years of politically motivated prosecution of Julian Assange by dropping the charges against him.

The criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy @POTUS #FreeAssange," the IFJ tweeted.

Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, the IFJ said that "the criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy."

"Extraditing Assange to the US would endanger his life but also fundamental principles of press freedom. The IFJ supports any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling." the watchdog added.

Related Topics

Democracy London United States May Court

Recent Stories

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

7 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December ..

Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

10 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI K ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral

10 minutes ago
 Indian defence chief cremated in televised militar ..

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.