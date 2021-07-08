IFJ Urges Ethiopia to Stop Crackdown on Journalists Covering Conflict in Tigray Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) urged the Ethiopian authorities on Thursday to stop persecuting journalists who are covering the ongoing conflict in the country's northern Tigray region and take measures to ensure their safety.

"Journalists have been facing increasing threats of arrest and violence in Ethiopia since the start of the war in Tigray ... The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) urges the authorities to stop targeting the media and take steps to ensure journalists' safety," the IFJ said in a press release.

In June alone, 12 journalists from two independent media outlets ” Awlo Media Center and Ethio Forum ” were arrested for alleged affiliation with a terrorist organization, the global association said, noting that both news outlets recently reported on the armed conflict between the Federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

"The IFJ denounced the Ethiopian government's wave of arrests of journalists covering the ongoing conflict in recent months and has renewed its call for action in the face of continued targeting of media in the region," the press release added.

The organization also recalled that in May the Ethiopian authorities revoked the accreditation of Simon Marks, who covered the conflict for the New York Times and Voice of America, among others, claiming the reporter was spreading misinformation. Apart from putting pressure on journalists, the government has blocked access to the internet several times since the conflict began in November.