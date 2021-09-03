IFJ Urges South Asian Countries to Support Afghan Reporters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday launched an appeal for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to provide a safe haven to Afghan journalists after the US-led coalition completed troop withdrawal from the militant-controlled nation.

"Journalists in Afghanistan are in need of crucial support at this critical juncture in history. Therefore, the IFJ urges the SAARC governments to provide necessary supports including visas, safe houses and other logistical measures at this time of severe humanitarian crisis," the IFJ said in a release.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, there has been grave concern over free reporting and safety of journalists, especially female ones.

More than 90 media outlets are said to have shut down.

In addition, the Taliban detained a Pakistani journalist and his photographer in late August for reporting without authorization, but later released them. Another Pakistani journalist was reported to have gone missing, but was later traced to Kabul after being arrested.

The IFJ and its affiliates said they had received over 2,000 please of help from media workers seeking to flee Afghanistan, receive refuge or financial support.