IFJ Urges UN Security Council to Ensure Safety of Journalists in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) demanded urgent action from the UN Security Council ahead of the meeting on Israel-Palestine armed hostilities on Sunday to stop the attacks on journalists in the Gaza Strip.

As armed hostilities between Israel and Palestine's Hamas continued throughout the week, among the buildings destroyed in Gaza by Israeli rockets was a high-rise lodging offices of international media agencies, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

"The International Federation of Journalists has called on the UN Security Council, which meets today, to take urgent action to stop the deliberate and systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza," the organization said.

The purpose of attacking journalists was to "silence those reporting from on the ground in Gaza," the IFJ believes.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger accused Israel of breaching its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1738, which requires that States provide protection to journalists in conflict environments. Meanwhile, more than 30 media workers have been attacked or detained in the Gaza Strip and internet services were blocked, according to the statement.

"This outrageous targeting of media must stop," Bellanger was quoted as saying.

The organization said it has repeatedly asked the Israeli authorities to properly investigate attacks and targeted killings of Palestinian journalists, stressing that impunity will likely lead to more attacks in the future both in Israel and in Palestine.